Trump marks Memorial Day with visits to national cemetery, monument

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday visited a national military cemetery and a historic fort to mark the Memorial Day, as the country''s coronavirus death toll approaches 100,000.

"Tens of thousands of service members and national guardsmen are on the front lines of our war against this terrible virus," Trump said.

"As one nation, we mourn alongside every single family that has lost loved ones, including the families of our great veterans." the president said during visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Viriginia and Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Maryland, Xinhua reported.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young, a Democrat, criticized Trump''s "nonessential travel" to his city amid the pandemic, saying the president is not setting a good example, according to a USA Today report.

Wearing a black mask, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also marked the day by placing a wreath at a veterans park near his Delaware home, making his first public appearance in more than two months.

Earlier on Monday, Trump attacked Biden and former President Barack Obama on social media over work ethic and golf hobby, a day after Biden slammed him for golfing as the pandemic rages across America. Trump was seen golfing at his Virginia club on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 1.65 million Americans have tested positive for the virus and over 98,000 have died as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

