Trump invites India Inc to invest 'billions' in the US

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump invited India Inc to invest "billions" of dollars in the US to reap the benefit of tax and regulation cuts that his administrations has implemented.

On Tuesday, the second and final day of his visit, Trump interacted with top honchos of India Inc including RIL''s Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group''s Kumar Mangalam Birla and Tata Group''s N. Chandrasekaran amongst others at the business round table event organised at the US Embassy here.

Inviting India Inc to invest in the US economy to create jobs, he talked about an upcoming tax cut for the American middle class and how that unemployment in the US was at a record low.

The President said that the US economy was performing very well and that the consumers there have more disposable incomes due to growing numbers of jobs.

Thanking Indian industry for creating jobs in the US, he said that governments can only aid in employment generation, but its is the private industry which actually creates jobs.

However, the US might not sustain healthy economic performance, if he is not re-elected, he said, adding the unemployment rates might soar if he doesn''t get a second term.

On the markets, Trump contended that his re-election will swell the stock markets, while a defeat will lead to a massive crash.

The US Presidential Election is scheduled during the November this year.

Regarding the outbreak of Coronavirus, the US President said that situation is expected to soon come under control as Chinese authorities are taking steps to contain the situation.

--IANS