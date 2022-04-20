Trump Hosts Australian PM For Lavish WH State Dinner

The dinner on Friday night was hosted outdoors in the iconic Rose Garden decorated with a carpet and circular and rectangular tables for the guests.

The menu included ravioli with Reggiano cream and sauteed vegetables. The second course had crunchy parsley, fennel 'mousseline' (savoury mousse), pumpkin and zucchini flowers, and garlic 'rouille' (sauce), reports Efe news.

Apple pie with calvados ice cream was served for dessert, paired with American sparkling wines.

According to Melania Trump's office, the menu highlighted "the lush, late summer season across the vast lands of America".

It said, "pays homage to Australia's special blend of culinary adaptations from its various cultures, not unlike the diverse food traditions of the US".

The US First Lady, known for her tasteful fashion choices, opted for a J. Mendel green foam gown for the evening with transparent sleeves and a high neck.

The ceremony included Marine band performances of the national anthem of both countries. The entertainment part also featured musical groups from the US Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Morrison is the second world leader to be hosted for a state dinner during the nearly three years of Trump administration. French President Emmanuel Macron was feted last year in April.

The day began with the traditional welcome ceremony for Morrison's state visit in the South Garden of the White House.

"The Trump administration is proud to carry on the traditional military arrival ceremony, which has been part of our nation's history for centuries," Melania's office noted,

Nearly 500 members of the US Armed Forces from the five military branches were present on the South Lawn for the "Review of the Troops".

Those invited to attend the arrival ceremony included the President's Cabinet, Members of Congress, military families, and guests of the Australian Embassy.

Trump and Morrison later held a meeting and a joint press conference.