Trump hospitalised

Washington: US President Donald Trump was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, a day after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

"I think I'm doing very well. But we're going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much" Mr Trump said in a video posted on Twitter.

The White House has confirmed there will be no transfer of power.

According to Trump's physician Sean P Conley, President was "fatigued but in good spirits" and was taken to hospital as a precaution. "He is being evaluated by the team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and first lady in regards to best next steps", Conley said.

Conley said Trump has received a single dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail, a technique that is used for treating a wide range of illnesses. He is also taking zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

The 74-year-old leader is at high risk because of his age and he is also considered overweight.

