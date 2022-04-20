Trump given Remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

Washington: US President Donald Trump is taking Remdesivir, a COVID-19 drug made by biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, as a treatment, White House physician Sean Conley said on Friday.

Conley said in a memo that Trump, who is staying at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, "has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably."

"This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well," Conley continued. "He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy."

Trump, on his part, confirmed on Twitter that he was feeling well. "Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier President Trump was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, a day after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

"I think I'm doing very well. But we're going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much" Mr Trump had said in a video posted on Twitter.

The 74-year-old leader is at high risk because of his age and he is also considered overweight.

Remdesivir, a drug developed to treat severe coronavirus infection symptoms by US company Gilead Sciences, has initially shown a positive effect in treating SARS and MERS. The drug is supposed to shorten the recovery time of COVID-19 patients.

—UNI