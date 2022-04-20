Trump fires intelligence IG involved in impeachment

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has fired the inspector general for the intelligence community who first alerted Congress to a whistleblower complaint that led to his impeachment trial.

Mr Trump said that Atkinson "did a terrible job, absolutely terrible," and claimed that he "took a fake report and gave it to Congress," reports CNN.

Atkinson came under fire from Trump and his allies because he notified Congress of the anonymous whistleblower complaint that alleged Trump sought dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and withheld US security aid from Ukraine. Atkinson took the step under the inspector general statute when he determined that the complaint was credible.

Mr Atkinson's firing is the latest case of the Trump administration removing officials who took part in the President's impeachment. Atkinson's dismissal comes in the midst of Trump's grappling with the coronavirus pandemic following his impeachment trial that ended in February.

In the wake of his firing, he was praised by both Democrats and Republicans as a career, non-partisan intelligence official.

Democrats said the president was settling scores during a national emergency caused by the coronavirus.

They also accused him of trying to undermine the intelligence community.

"Congress has been crystal clear that written reasons must be given when IGs are removed for a lack of confidence. More details are needed from the administration," Grassley said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Trump also removed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a then-National Security Council official who had testified in the House's proceedings, along with Vindman's twin brother, both of whom were reassigned out of the NSC, and fired then-US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

