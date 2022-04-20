Trump faces lawsuit over attack on protesters outside White house

Washington: United states President Donald trump has been sued in federal court of America over his Monday act of forcefully removing the protesters outside White house.

On Thursday The American Civil Liberties Union and Black Lives Matter accused President Trump and his officials of authorizing an "unprovoked and frankly criminal attack" Washington post reported.

According to the ACLU, "Police conducted a coordinated and unprovoked charge into the crowd of demonstrators and deployed several rounds of chemical irritants, rubber bullets, and sound cannons."

ACLU legal director Scott Michelman said, "The President's frankly criminal attack on protesters because he disagreed with their views shakes the foundation of our nation's constitutional order."

It all happened in the wake of recent on going protest in US over African- American George floyd's death in police custody. following which thousands of protesters have taken to street to voice their anger across the US in the past two weeks.

UNI