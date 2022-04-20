Trump dismisses reports of infighting among his advisers

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump today refuted reports of infighting among his advisers over key Cabinet appointments and a shakeup in his transition team, saying a very organised process is taking place to select the finalists.





"Very organised process taking place as I decide on Cabinet and many other positions. I am the only one who knows who the finalists are!" Trump said in a tweet.





70-year-old Trump's tweet came as media reported that differences have come up within his camp on finalising his Cabinet. A week after he was elected in a historic election, the President-elect is yet to name a member of his Cabinet.





So far he has named his Chief of Staff and Chief Strategist. The CNN reported that Trump's son-in-law and close adviser Jared Kushner is at the center of the "infighting" inside his transition team.





The Wall Street Journal reported the Vice President-elect Mike Pence yesterday ordered removal of all lobbyists from the transition team.





Former Congressman Mike Rogers, who was considered for the post of CIA Director, was among those ousted from the presidential transition team's national security unit.





On Tuesday, Pence provided to the White House the necessary paper work that would facilitate smooth transition.





The Trump transition team must now provide the Obama administration with the "names of individuals they have authorised to represent the transition effort across the government", Brandi Hoffine, a White House spokesperson said.





