    Trump criticised for his moves to pull US out of WHO

    April20/ 2022


    Washington: President Donald Trump's decision to formally withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and to cut the US' funding to the body, was heavily criticised by US lawmakers.

    Congressman Ami Bera said that Trump has worked further towards dismantling US global leadership by taking this step, according to a Xinhua report.

    "His go-it-alone approach puts America's health and security at risk," he said on Wednesday. Bera who is a physician, also told local media that the United States and the WHO had worked 'hand in hand' to eradicate smallpox.

    "If the WHO is to blame: why has the US been left behind while many countries from South Korea to New Zealand to Vietnam to Germany return to normal?" he asked.

    —ANI

