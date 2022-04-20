Trump campaign postpones North Carolina rally

Washington: The re-election campaign of US President Donald Trump has cancelled a rally scheduled to be held in North Carolina, a major battleground state, citing weather conditions.

"Because of a wind advisory issued with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour and other weather conditions, the outdoor Fayetteville, North Carolina rally has been postponed until Monday," The Hill news website quoted campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh as saying in a statement on Thursday.

Trump's rally was slated to be held on Thursday evening in Fayetteville, which is currently under a wind advisory as hurricane Zeta made its way up the US Gulf Coast after making landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday.

Thursday's rally would have been the President's third appearance in North Carolina in recent weeks.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won North Carolina with 49.83 per cent of the votes, while his then Democratic rival Clinton garnered 46.17 per cent of the ballots.

But the latest Hill/Harris battleground poll released on Thursday revealed that incumbent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Trump were currently neck-and-neck in North Carolina with 49 per cent to 48 per cent.

The President garnered the support of white voters with 60 per cent, while only 38 per cent in this demographic backed Biden.

But, 91 per cent African-Americans backed the former President and only 6 per cent voted for the incumbent leader.

Biden also held a 10 point lead over Trump among Latinos, 42 per cent to 52 per cent.

— IANS