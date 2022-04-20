Trump calls for national healing, unity on Thanksgiving

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump today asked Americans to heal their divisions and move forward as one country after a "long and bruising" political campaign, a marked shift in his rhetoric following election.





"This historic political campaign is now over. Now begins a great national campaign to rebuild our country and to restore the full promise of America for all of our people," 70-year-old Trump said in his Thanksgiving video message yesterday.





In the message, he asked everyone to set aside their differences and join together under the shared resolve to Make America Great Again for all people.





"It's my prayer that on this Thanksgiving, we begin to heal our divisions and move forward as one country, strengthened by shared purpose and very, very common resolve," Trump says.





"We have just finished a long and bruising political campaign. Emotions are raw and tensions just don't heal overnight," Trump said.





"It doesn't go quickly, unfortunately, but we have before us the chance now to make history together to bring real change to Washington, real safety to our cities, and real prosperity to our communities, including our inner cities. So important to me, and so important to our country. But to succeed, we must enlist the effort of our entire nation," he said.





"I am asking you to join me in this effort. It is time to restore the bonds of trust between citizens. Because when America is unified, there is nothing beyond our reach, and I mean absolutely nothing," he said.





"Let us give thanks for all that we have, and let us boldly face the exciting new frontiers that lie ahead," Trump said.





The call for unity is more evidence of Trump's marked shift in rhetoric since the campaign ended. The Thanksgiving video is the second recording Trump has released since winning the election.





Trump during his election campaign wooed the far-right with his anti-immigration and anti-Muslim rhetoric.





