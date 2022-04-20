Trump, Biden neck-and-neck in N.Carolina, Georgia: Poll

Washington: US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden were neck-and-neck in the swing states of Georgia and North Carolina, according to a new poll.

The CBS/YouGov poll released on Sunday revealed that in Georgia 47 per cent of likely voters support Trump, versus 46 per cent for Biden, The Hill news website reprted.

In North Carolina, 48 per cent of likely voters support the former Vice President, versus 46 per cent for Trump.

In South Carolina however, Trump held a 10-point lead over Biden.

Meanwhile, an NBC News-Marist poll also released Sunday found Biden leading Trump in another two swing states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

In Wisconsin,Biden had the support of 54 per cent voters, while 44 per cent backing the President, The Hill news reported citing the poll as saying.

In Michigan, the Vice President was ahead of Trump by 8 percentage points among likely voters, with 52 per cent backing Biden and 44 per cent supporting the President.

In both states, Biden held an advantage of at least 17 percentage points among likely voters who think he'd better handle the coronavirus pandemic and race relations.

Last week, the CBS News Tracker revealed that the states of Florida and Texas remain tight battlegrounds in the November 3 presidential election, reports Politico news.

It showedthat the current margin in both states is 2 percentage points, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden up by 2 in Florida and President Donald Trump up by 2 in Texas.

In the 2016 election, Trump won both the states.

No Democratic presidential candidate has won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Also last week, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed Biden ahead of Trump nationally by a margin of 51 per cent to 43 per cent.

In 12 battleground states, including Florida but not Texas, the former Vice President's lead was 51 to 45.

The swing states are Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

