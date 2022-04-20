Trump back on campaign trail, holds rally in Florida

Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday returned to the campaign trail less than two weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus, when he held a rally in the key state of Florida.

Thousands of his supporters gathered at an outdoor rally in Sanford, Florida, where a defiant Mr Trump made the first of four planned campaign stops over the next four days in battleground states, a BBC report said.

With just three weeks to go for the polls President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are scrambling to secure votes by wooing voters, especially in the swing states.

On Monday Mr Biden spoke in Ohio, another swing state.

Nationwide polls give Mr Biden a good 10-point lead over Mr Trump, but this lead is narrower in some states like Florida where the lead is not more than 3.7 points.

Battleground states like Florida are crucial for gathering the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House, which is not determined by a simple popular ballot count.

Mr Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 some 11 days ago, and was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center a day later.

But on Sunday his personal doctor said he was no longer a COVID transmission risk to others and disclosed on Monday that his most recent tests were negative over consecutive days, although he did not give the dates.

