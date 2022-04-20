Trump Admits Democrats Have Votes To Impeach Him

Washington: US President Donald Trump has conceded that Democrats in the House of Representatives have enough votes to easily impeach him.

However, Trump said that he believed he would be protected by Republicans in the Senate, which would have to vote with a two-thirds majority if the president were to be removed from office. While speaking to reporters outside the White House on Friday, Trump said, 'So the Democrats, unfortunately, they have the votes."

'Even though many of them don't want to. And I do believe that because of what they are doing, with Pelosi the real leadership of AOC plus three, they are going to pay a tremendous price at the polls,' he added.

The impeachment inquiry, announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sept 24, stemmed from a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 25 phone call to investigate Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate for the 2020 election, as well as issues related to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. A day after calling for both China and Ukraine to launch investigations into alleged misconduct by the former vice president, Joe Biden, and his son, the president said it was his duty to try and take on corruption.

Trump also repeated another claim that Mr Biden's son, Hunter, took out 'a billion and a half dollars out of China'.

'Biden is corrupt, his son is corrupt. His son takes out billions of dollars, billions, and he has no experience, ' Trump said. In recent times, Mr Biden has been considered as the joint front-runner with Elizabeth Warren for presidential election. However,the president claimed he had never thought Mr Biden was going to win the Democratic nomination. 'I don't care about Biden's campaign. I care about corruption,' he said. The president reiterated once again that there was no quid pro quo in his phone call with Zelensky.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in an interview on Monday that his chamber would have "no choice" but to hold the trial if articles of impeachment were sent to the Senate floor. "Well, under the Senate rules we are required to take it up, if the House does go down that path, and we will follow the Senate rules," the Kentucky Republican said. In a new campaign ad posted on Facebook, McConnell spoke directly in front of a camera and rallied support for stopping the impeachment. UNI