Trump Administration aiming for quick Afghan withdrawal: Reports

Washington: As per reports in the US press the latest changes in the Pentagon by US President Donald Trump may accelerate the pace of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump had vowed to withdraw the troops from Afghanistan by Christmas during his re election campaign.

Reports from CNN on Thursday claimed that retired army Col. Douglas Macgregor- a well known opponent of the US military's presence in Afghanistan has been made a senior adviser at the Pentagon.

As per a report by Politico, Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper Monday partly over his opposition to accelerating troop drawdowns worldwide, especially from Afghanistan.





Politico also analised that any move to accelerate withdrawals could a clash between the nation's top generals and other civilians, who have argued publicly against leaving Afghanistan too quickly while the security situation remains volatile.

Politico quoted rxetired CIA senior operations officer Marc Polymeropoulos saying "A precipitous and what appears to be near total withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan — not on a conditions-based approach advocated by our military, political and intelligence leadership but rather on an old campaign promise by President Trump now carried out by hyperpartisan Trump loyalists installed in a last-minute purge of DoD — is both reckless and will not make America safer,".

This comes as Gen. Scott Miller, the US commander in Afghanistan, has repeatedly said violence in the country is still too high.

Tolonews agency quoted Afghan Defense Ministry saying this week that violence has expanded to almost 26 provinces of the country, especially in the southern regions.

The US and the Taliban signed an agreement in Doha in February based on which the United States agreed on a gradual and conditions-based withdrawal of its troops from the country.

But Trump said in October that all US troops in Afghanistan should be "home by Christmas."

—UNI