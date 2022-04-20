Trump accuses Biden of going radical left

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, accusing him of going radical left after the former vice president unveiled new policy recommendations to overhaul criminal justice and immigration systems.

Last week, Biden released his unity platform, developed with Senator Bernie Sanders, describing what he would do if elected President.

"Biden has gone radical left, increase refugee admissions by 700 per cent, nobody has ever heard of such a thing, abolish law enforcement as we know it. I think the police do an incredible job in this country and you are going to have a robe terrible cop on occasion like you do in any industry, in any business in any profession but I think they do an incredible job," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.

Just 16 weeks ahead of the November 3 presidential elections, Trump in his lengthy Rose Garden press conference slammed Biden the series of policies that his Democratic rival has unleashed in the last few weeks.

"I think it''s worse than actually Bernie''s platform it''s gone so far right. He''s doing that because he''s begging for that vote," Trump alleged. One of the actual key elements of the Biden-Sanders unity platform is to abolish immigration detention.

"No more detention. You come in here illegally, no more detention," he said.

—PTI