Trump, Abe To Increase Pressure After N. Korea Fires Missile Over Japan

Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe have vowed to increase pressure on North Korea after the regime launched a missile over Japan on Tuesday morning.

The Japanese prime minister denounced the launch as an "unprecedented and grave threat" to the country's security. In a 40-minute phone call with the US president they agreed to call for an emergency meeting of the UN security council to discuss the situation.

Officials in South Korea said the missile may have flown further than any other tested by North Korea. The test, one of the most provocative ever from the reclusive state, sent a clear message to Washington just weeks after Kim Jong-un threatened to target the US Pacific territory of Guam with similar intermediate-range missiles. It also demonstrated the regime's willingness to raise the diplomatic stakes by sending a missile directly over Japanese territory. Pyongyang has tested more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) this year, but Tuesday's launch followed a much flatter trajectory than those tests.

Trump said the US was "100% with Japan" and repeated his strong commitment to the defence of Japan, Abe said shortly after the call. "The outrageous act of firing a missile over our country is an unprecedented, serious and grave threat and greatly damages regional peace and security," Abe told reporters in Tokyo, adding that his government had protested to Pyongyang via the Japanese embassy in Beijing.



