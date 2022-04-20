Trump 'fuming' as Day 2 of Impeachment trial begins

New York: Former US President Donald Trump is said to be "yelling" at the TV and fuming at the rambling presentation of lawyers representing him at his second impeachment trial, which enters Day Two on Wednesday.

"President Trump was not happy with the performance of his legal team in action," reports Politico, quoting people "familiar" with Trump's thinking. On a scale of one to 10 on an anger scale, Trump is at an 8, according to insiders in the Trump orbit.



Trump's lawyers are getting ripped across the board. "I have no idea what he's doing. I just don't understand it," Alan Dershowitz, a Trump lawyer from his first impeachment trial, told a television network.

Opening arguments begin Wednesday after an emotional first day took Senators and the audience back to the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The Senate voted 56-44 on the question of the trial's constitutionality. The 56 who voted for the trial to proceed includes 6 Republicans. When the trial finally ends, a total of 67 senators are needed to vote to convict.

More grisly video is expected to surface via the House Democratic prosecutors on Wednesday, seeking to link Trump directly to the riot that killed five people and injured several others seriously.



Trump is the first US President to be impeached twice and also the first to face trial after leaving office. He is charged with "incitement of insurrection" for all the ways in which his rhetoric inflamed a pro-Trump mob to storm the US Capitol.

—IANS