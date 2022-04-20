Trump's Kashmir Mediation 'Not On Table Anymore': India Envoy To US

India's envoy to the United States Harsh V Shringla on Tuesday claimed that the US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation over Kashmir issue is 'not on table anymore'.

"President Trump has made it very clear that this is not on the table anymore. That has been the United States' longstanding policy", Mr Shringla said during an interview to Fox news.

Rubbishing the claims made by his Pakistani counterpart, Mr Shringla said it is a vital to distinguish between 'truth and distortions' and what Pakistan claims is the great deal of the latter. "Reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and bifurcation of the state is internal matter of India and New Delhi has done it for the twelfth time", he said adding that it was strictly an "administrative decision".

He maintained over the years, "very little" of huge funds released by the government of India have reached people at grassroots level. And thus the latest measures will only enhance the pace of development and bring in investment including from private section.

The new steps will help "integrate Jammu and Kashmir economically with the rest of India", Mr Shringla said.

The internet blockade and other such measures were only temporary and "preventive steps", he said adding the restrictions have been eased.

"It (India's decision on Jammu and Kashmir) does not in any way impinge the border of Jammu and Kashmir and international Line of Control and is, therefore, an internal matter of the country," he said.

"We have taken this decision because we have found that over 70 years, the development in the state has been hampered," he said.

"My interview live with Bret Baier of Fox News this evening on ensuring good governance and socio-economic justice reaches Jammu & Kashmir," the ambassador said in a tweet.