Trump's favourability flat after Republican National Convention: Poll

Washington: US President Donald Trump's favourability remained flat after last week's Republican National Convention (RNC), where he formally accepted his renomination for a second-term, as majority of Americans continued to view his handling of the Covid-19 crisis negatively, a new poll has revealed.

On Sunday, the ABC News-Ipsos poll revealed that 31 per cent of respondents had a favourable view of Trump after the four-day RNC, representing no significant change from his 32 per cent favourability a week prior after the Democratic National Convention, reports The Hill news website.

The President's favourability among Republicans has also dropped 4 percentage points since last week.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's favourability remained higher than his unfavourability, at 46 per cent and 40 pe rcent, respectively, according to the poll.

Unlike Trump, the former Vice President experienced a 5 percentage point boost in favourability in the week after the Democratic convention.

He also saw a 7 percentage point increase in favourability among Democrats after the convention, The Hill news reported citing the poll as saying.

Similar to the Democratic convention, almost three-fourths of respondents said they viewed very little or none of the RNC on television or online.

About 28 per cent said they watched at least some of the RNC, aligning with the 30 per cent of people who said they viewed a portion of the Democratic convention the week before. —IANS