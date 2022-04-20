Trudeau promises aid for fish and seafood sector

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an aid package of 62.5 million Canadian dollars (about US $44 million) for the country''s fish and seafood sector to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fish and seafood are among the country''s top food exports and the sector reportedly employs some 72,000 people.

Fisheries and seafood processors are worried that they could not employ enough labor, including temporary foreign workers to fill out their workforce, while others have called for delays to the spring season as they work to establish proper safety protocols.

Trudeau said at his press conference on Saturday in Ottawa that the aid is earmarked for personal protective equipment and to help fish and seafood companies adapt their plants to comply with health directives, reported Xinhua news agency.

"We''re giving more money to processors so they can purchase personal protective equipment for workers, adapt to health protocols and support other social distancing measures," Trudeau said.

"Fish processing plants could buy new equipment, like freezers or storage space, so that their product for Canadians can stay good while they respond to a changing market," he added.

COVID-19 infections are disrupting other parts of the country''s food sector, including the meat processing industry.

Last week, Canadian Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard Bernadette Jordan said in a statement that her ministry was in talks with industry members about season openings and the state of the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I recognize the concerns harvesters and communities have around the ability to conduct a safe fishery, and I am encouraged by provincial governments and various organizations and associations who have developed protocols to keep people safe," she added.

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the shutdown of several food-making facilities including Cargill, one of the largest food companies in the country.

Trudeau also pointed out that plans by some Canadian provinces to restart economic activities do not depend on presuming people who become infected with coronavirus develop immunity to it.

"I don''t believe there are any plans that hinge on certain people being immune to COVID-19," Trudeau said, suggesting that provincial plans focus on preventing the spread through social distancing and protective equipment in workplaces.

As of Saturday afternoon, Canada''s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 2,462 among more than 45,000 cases, according to CTV News.

