Trudeau's wife gets 'all clear' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau''s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said on Sunday that she has received clearance from her doctor after she was tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.

"I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health," Global News Canada quoted the First Lady as saying in a Facebook post.

Gregoire Trudeau was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12.

At the time, the Prime Minister''s Office said her symptoms were "mild" and that she would remain in isolation.

She was tested positive after she experienced symptoms upon her return from a trip to the UK, where she had been carrying out speaking engagements.

The Prime minister and the couple''s three children showed no symptoms from the virus, but were also in isolation following medical advice.

At his daily press conference on Saturday, Trudeau said that his wife was feeling much better, Global News Canada reported.

"Sophie is feeling great. My family is doing well, my kids and myself... We''re all doing well," he said, adding that he would continue to work from home and urged all the Canadians to remain at home.

The total confirmed cases have reached 5,655 in Canada, with 61 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University''s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

--IANS