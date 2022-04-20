Truck With LPG Cylinders Catches Fire, 1 Killed

Unnao: A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire outside the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation plant near Dahi Chowk in Unnao on Tuesday morning.

One person died on the spot while two others who suffered burn injuries were rushed to the district hospital.

Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and brought the flames under control.

According to police reports, the accident took place when the driver and two other people were cooking food on a 5 kg LPG cylinder stove inside the cabin of the truck.

"There was apparently a leakage in the 5 kg LPG cylinder stove that caused a fire in the truck''s cabin. Three people were trapped inside. One among them was burnt alive," said ASP Unnao Vinod Kumar Pandey.

After the truck cabin caught fire, local people tried to rescue the trapped persons but were not successful. They alerted the Police Control Room and Fire Department.

The truck which was loaded with LPG cylinders had come for refilling the gas in the cylinders at the plant which belongs to Santosh Kumar from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. He has been informed about the incident. --IANS



