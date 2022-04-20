Truck Rams Into Train Engine In Rae Bareli; Traffic Affected

Rae Bareli: A truck was seriously damaged after it rammed into the engine of Bareilly-Prayag Passenger train on the railway crossing on the Sultanpur road in this city, police said on Saturday.

The rail traffic has been affected on the route in a partial manner, due to the accident which happened on Friday. According to the police, train number 14308 Down Bareilly-Prayag passenger left the Rae Bareli railway station at around 0250 hrs in the morning and rammed into a truck passing on Gate number 147-A situated on the Sultanpur road. The back portion of the truck was severely damaged, while the train's engine also developed a fault. Loco pilot KV Singh received injuries in the accident and has been taken for first aid.

The statements of the people responsible for the accident have been recorded, while the damaged truck has been dislodged from the track. The train was reportedly running at a speed of 40 kilometer per hour at the time of the accident.

The gate man said that due to heavy road traffic, the gates could not be closed and resultantly, the signals were also not given, whereas the loco pilot said that the gate man had been informed before the train set off from Rae Bareli. Efforts were made to stop the train as it neared the gate but the truck rammed into the engine of the train. After the accident, two trains going towards Pratapgarh were briefly stopped at the Rae Bareli station before getting a go-ahead for going further. UNI