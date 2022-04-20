Truck Overturns Into Ganga River In Kumbh Area, Conductor Missing

Prayagraj: In an unfortunate incident, a truck turned turtle and fell into the river Ganga after breaking the railing of Pantoon bridge in the Daraganj area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Thursday.

Police sources said that the truck laden with plywood, was headed towards Daraganj through the Pantoon bridge from Yamuna Nagar late on Wednesday night. Before it could ascend the bridge, the truck lost control and turned upside down before falling into the river after breaking the railing of the Pantoon bridge near Daraganj Old City Road Dashashwamedh ghat. The conductor of the truck Phariyad (18) is missing and is suspected to have drowned in the Ganga.

Sources said that the driver of the truck was saved by the security personnel who were on patrol duty there. The whereabouts of the conductor have not yet been ascertained and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and divers have been employed for his search.

Sources said the truck was laden with materials needed to build a camp belonging to an organisation.

Police sources also said the truck driver Abdul, resident of Jogakhera in Muzaffarnagar was not able to furnish any kind of information.

The driver said that details regarding the materials that were being transported were in his mobile and the receipt entailing the details of the transportation was in the truck which fell into the Ganga river.

The police registered a case in this matter and is searching for the conductor. UNI