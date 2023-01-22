Truck hits car in Unnao, UP, killing 6

Unnao: Six persons were killed after a dump truck collided with a car in the Achalganj police station area on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway on Sunday evening, according to officials. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena said that the event happened at around 7 pm at night, and that the automobile was dragged for a distance after the collision, hitting a woman and her daughter before tumbling into a ditch.

Two people passed away at the scene, and the others later died in the hospital from their wounds.

Dr. Ashish, the Emergency Medical Officer of the district hospital, identified the victims as Chhottelal (32), Shivang (30), Vimlesh (60), and Rampyari (45), and her daughter Shivani (13), while the identity of the sixth victim has not yet been determined.—Inputs from Agencies