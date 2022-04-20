Truck driver held for raping migrant teen in UP

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A truck driver raped a 15-year-old girl after offering her family a lift in his truck.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said: "Police have registered a case against the truck driver Umesh Chand. The incident took place on Tuesday and the accused has been sent to jail on Wednesday.

"The medical examination of the girl is being conducted. Chand is a resident of Almora district in Uttarakhand."

According to reports, Umesh Chand, picked up the migrant family in Haridwar and when the vehicle reached Bijnor, he asked the parents to get down ahead of a police barrier and meet him at the next check post.

He moved on with the minor girl and her three siblings. At a secluded spot, he raped the girl and sped away with her siblings.

A few hours later, the girl managed to borrow a phone from a passerby and contacted her parents. She narrated the events to her parents who immediately informed the police and barricades were set up on all exit points.



The driver was caught and the three minor children were rescued.

According to police, the family members of the teenage girl worked in Dehradun and were stranded in the city since lockdown.

—IANS