Truck driver fired upon at Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons opened fire on a truck driver on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) here, sources said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Tukkuguda Exit 14 in Shamshabad on the city outskirts on Saturday night.

The truck driver escaped unhurt in the attack. Manoj Yadav told police that unidentified persons in a car chased him and opened two rounds. The bullet hit the windscreen.

A passerby had alerted police. Laden with iron, the truck was on its way from Medak to Kochi in Kerala.

Cyberabad police suspect it to be the handiwork of an inter-state gang of robbers. A police officer said they registered a case and took up the investigation. They were trying to find out whether the incident was because of some previous enmity.

The police have constituted three teams to track down the culprits. The investigators were scanning CCTV footage to gather clues.

Similar incidents occurred in the past when truck drivers were waylaid and robbed. Gangs belonging to Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and other states were found involved.

In a recent incident, a gang of robbers had looted cash from a driver. Police suspect Saturday's incident to be the handiwork of the same gang. —IANS



