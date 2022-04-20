Truck driver fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing helmet in Odisha's Ganjam

Ganjam (Odisha): A truck driver was fined Rs 1,000 for driving the vehicle without wearing a helmet in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The authorities issued a challan against the truck driver for not wearing a helmet, although a helmet is not needed for driving a truck.

While the challan was issued on December 24, 2020, the truck driver was made aware of the strange pending challan when he went to the Transport Department to renew his vehicle permit.

"My truck permit had expired so I went to the RTO office to deposit my vehicle permit fees, but they told me that three fines are already in my name. I paid that amount and took the challan. When I saw the challan, it was imposed for not wearing a helmet," Said Pramod Kumar Swain, the truck driver.

The vehicle owner is identified as Pramod Kumar Swain of G Jagannathpur in Ganjam. (ANI)