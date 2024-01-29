Dramatic, Pretty Astounding, Literally Bewildering, Magical Quite, İndrajal Near, Defies Logical Explanations Et Al. Why? Because, suspended Trinamool Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP coolly goes to his Rajya Sabha Boss (he suspended him from attending the Rajya Sabha session due to his "misbehaviour in the House"), Rajya Sabha Chairman, Vice-President of İndia, ex-Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's residence with his wife, has sumptuous dinner with Dhankar. Therein, both of them colleagues being Supreme Court Advocates thus, "OK" with each other. No grouse, no complaint, no grumbling, no ill-feeling of any kind, disclose insiders. They admit, truce personified between them. Even, Kalyan Banerjee's caricaturing Jagdeep Dhankar was overlooked. ...İf only other MPs emulate them. then, the House-proceedings will surely be more "pleasant", "constructive", comment many matter-of-factly.

—Soumitra Bose