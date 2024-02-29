Amidst the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, a storm brews within the Congress party as MLAs grapple with a pressing question: to maintain allegiance to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu or to pivot towards the inherently more popular Vikramaditya Singh.

Truce Or No?!? This "priceless" question now uppermost in the Himachal Pradesh MLAs' minds veritably criss-crossing their "very daily 24x7 schedule --- Truce between HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his minister Vikramaditya Singh, "actually a far stronger personality than Sukhu all throughout the state but forced by his ({Indian National}Congress) party high command to lie low, play 2nd fiddle to Sukhu till directed otherwise but till when, not specified", confide insiders matter-of-factly. Thus, the tailor made field for 100% full proof rebellion against Sukhu is wide open with "automatically, naturally far, far more powerful, popular than him", Vikramaditya Singh. S/o late Raja VirBhadra Singh, many a time HP CM, Union Minister etc, Vikramaditya Singh was all set to become the state's CM "then" itself but due to his party high command's "mysterious interference", he stepped back, an unknown Sukhu from no where became'the CM. There was a silent revolt amid the Congress MLAs then itself but it was temporarily quelled by the "so called party high command" then but for how long, that was not specified. Times thereafter passed...No sign of removal of Sukhu, ruling party MLAs became restless, they became growingly vociferous on "immediate removal of listless Sukhu thus detrimental especially at a time when the Central Government is not Congress' thus no double engine government in HP tantamount to no major work in the state meaning insidious unpopularity for the Congress which the party MLAs no more are ready to bear with it, reveal insiders. They thus want removal of Sukhu to save the Congress in HP. But they have been halted for the time being, Sukhu continues, at the time of writing, but the imminent danger lurks as there well could be an outburst again any moment, assure party insiders.

—Soumitra Bose