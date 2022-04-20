TRS Has Acted Against Constitution: Yogi

Peddapalli: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his government's "unconstitutional" move to implement 12 per cent reservation for Muslims.

Addressing an election rally here, Yogi Adityanath said, "TRS government in the state had announced 12 per cent reservation. This type of reservation is against the Constitution. One cannot give reservation on the basis of caste and religion."

The UP chief minister was referring to the resolution passed by the Telangana legislature and sent for Centre's approval seeking an increase in reservations for Muslims in jobs and education from current four per cent to 12 per cent.

Yogi said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government did the right thing when it announced 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker section of the society".

Flaying the Congress for not taking a tough stance against terror, the chief minister said, "Congress party never took action against terrorist, rather they prefer to eat biryani with them."

"The BJP government has attacked terrorists with bullets. Terrorists only deserve bullets not biryani," he added.

Urging people to vote for BJP, Adityanath said, "The PM Modi-led government rules for the people. They keep the security of people in mind. That's why they launched the surgical strike and air strike." Lok Sabha election will be held in Telangana in the first phase on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.