Tropical storm Iota kills 14 in Honduras

Teguchigalpa: At least 14 people were killed and one person was reported missing after tropical storm Iota battered Honduras with heavy rains, according to authorities.

The Permanent Contingency Commission said on Thursday that some 96,684 people were evacuated to higher ground and 73,301 people accommodated at 822 shelters, reports Xinhua news agency.

Iota left Honduras early Wednesday morning as a tropical storm headed for El Salvador, where it finally dissipated.

In terms of material damage, Copeco said six bridges were damaged and three destroyed, while 8,111 homes were affected, 153 damaged and 27 destroyed.

The country's northern Sula Valley was the hardest hit, with the Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula inundated.

Civil aviation authorities said it could take until December 15 to reopen the airport.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez called on the international community and lending organisations to help support the reconstruction effort.

