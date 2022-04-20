Tropical storm Eta toll in Honduras reaches 57

Teguchigalpa: The death toll from tropical storm Eta in Honduras has increased to 57, while eight other people remain missing amid severe flooding, authorities said.

The state-run Permanent Contingency Commission (COPECO) said on Monday that total of 1,871,709 people were affected nationwide by the storm which slammed the country last week, Xinhua news agency reported.

It left 101,722 people cut off in 68 communities, and forced 73,647 to flee their homes for higher ground.

COPECO reported damages to 14,242 homes, 113 roads, three schools and 29 bridges, while 41,945 people were rescued and 39,399 transferred to one of 374 shelters set up around the country.

The worst-hit region is the northern Sula Valley, where overflowing rivers flooded entire cities such as Pimienta, Baracoa, Potrerillos, La Lima and Choloma.

resident Juan Orlando Hernandez on Monday took to Twitter to thank Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Colombia for the support he received from the countries.

"My gratitude, on behalf of the Honduran people, to the friendly countries that have extended their hand of solidarity in these difficult times.

"Very soon, we will move on from rescue work and attention to the reconstruction of the country," he added.

—IANS