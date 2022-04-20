Trolls Demand Saif Ali Khan's Removal From Prabhas-Starrer 'Adipurush'

Mumbai: On Thursday, a few hours after it was announced that Saif Ali Khan has been confirmed as antagonist opposite Telugu superstar Prabhas in the Om Raut directorial Adipurush, a section of netizens demanded Saif should be removed from the film.

Interestingly, there seems to be no unity of reason why netizens feel Saif should not be cast in the film! While some feel the actor should be removed because it is a historical drama and he doesn't have much knowledge on Indian history, another section of netizens allege that he threatened Sushant Singh Rajput to leave his daughter Sara Ali Khan at a time when the two of them were allegedly in a relationship. Yet another set of users allege he is a product of nepotism. Still others feel Rana Daggubati would have been a better choice.

As Twitter was flooded with posts demanding Saif Ali Khan's removal from "Adipurush", the actor's name kept trending throughout the day.

"Hmlog wo kisi v actors/ actresses ka film nhi dekhenge jo Sushant Singh ke Support nhi kar rhe hai. #SaifAliKhan (We will not watch any actor's film who does not support Sushant)," tweeted a user.

"Saif Ali Khan threatened, Sushant to leave his daughter Sara Ali Khan. #SaifAliKhan," alleged another user.

Talking about the ongoing nepotism debate, a user wrote: "Please don't take it lightly. You know what audience has done to #sadak2 @PrabhasRaju? Please remove #SaifAliKhan from this movie."

"Dear Prabhas sir if u allow any Khans n Bhatt's n their Sugarbabies - sorry to say you public this time very serious - we have to boycott the film , we love you - Pls don't spoil ur image with these. #SaifAliKhan," urged another user. Alleging Saif Ali Khan is not suitable to be cast in a historical film because he doesn't have much knowledge on Indian history, a user wrote: "Dearest, @omraut & @prabhasRpB kindly remove #SaifAliKhan who believes that there was no concept of india before British. Remove him from the cast or we will have to boycott it!"

Several users felt, Rana Daggubati would have been a better choice for the role of Ravana. Highlighting the same, a user wrote: "We don't want #SaifAliKhan as #ravana. Who don't even know the history and make comments. We want @RanaDaggubati as Ravana. That's all. Review it."

"BAD CHOICE ..pls reconsider... would love Rana as Ravan #Prabhas22 #SaifAliKhan #Adipurush," tweeted another user.

Another group of users took a sarcastic jibe at the comments made by Saif Ali Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview where the actress spoke about nepotism saying: "The audience has made us, nobody else has made us. The same people pointing fingers, they are only making these nepotistic stars. Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao (Are you going to watch the films? Don't go). Nobody has forced you."

Sharing the quote by Kareena, a user tweeted: "@omraut my dear director. Pls take this into consideration. Ppl have agreed to Kareena statements some of public will reject watching this movie pls remove him #SaifAliKhan." —IANS