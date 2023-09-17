Trivial marital disputes cannot lead to criminal proceedings: K'taka HC

Dharwad (Karnataka): The Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court has observed in a recent order that trivial marital dispute between a husband and wife cannot lead to criminal proceedings. In a recent order, the bench said that criminal proceedings of trivial matters between the couple would amount to abuse of the law.

The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna made the observation while taking up the petition by a husband.

The couple had a fight over purchase of things for worshipping following which the husband refused and abused the wife in the quarrel.

The wife registered a case against the husband and his family in 2016. The police booked the husband for subjecting his wife to harassment, intentional insult and criminal intimidation.

The counsel for the husband said that the trivial matter is blown out of proportion and projected as a crime. He maintained that the IPC sections 498-A, 504 and 506 are not applicable.

The bench observed that the offence is recklessly and loosely laid against the petitioner husband. Fortunately, the parents are left in the charge sheet.

—IANS