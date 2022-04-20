Trivendra Visits Family Of Army Major Who Died While Defusing Landmine In JK

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday visited the family of Major Chitresh Bisht who died while defusing a landmine in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Rawat paid tributes to Bisht and met his parents at his house in Nehru Colony.

The chief minister also honoured his parents by giving them a shawl.

The nation''s soldiers are its pride and the state government will always stand with them, Rawat said.

"Achieving martyrdom in the service of the nation is every soldier''s dream. Our soldiers are our pride. The state government will always stand with the kin of martyrs," he said.

Bisht died while defusing a landmine along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir''s Nowshera sector in February last year, a few days after terrorists attacked at a CRPF convoy in Pulwama. PTI