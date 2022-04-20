Trivendra Singh Rawat Becomes The First CM To Travel To Gairsain By Road

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Rawat along with his cabinet ministers and officials, became the first Chief Minister in the history of Uttarakhand, since its formation 17 years ago, to reach Gairsain by road. He conducted a physical inspection of the work being done under All Weather Road project en-route and interacted with the people, directly.

The people of area welcomed the Chief Minister while he was on his way to Gairsain. The Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspected the work being done under All Weather road at the sensitive areas near Neergad, Saknidhar Mulya Gaon from Rishikesh to Kirti Nagar. He directed the officials to ensure adequate safety arrangements to avoid cases of accidents. He expressed his satisfaction at the work being done under all- weather roads project here. He said that once constructed it will become convenient for the commuters and would also lead to increase in tourism thus resulting in generating more employment through tourism. The local products would also be available to the tourists with ease.

He said that under 'Bharat Mala' scheme the broder area roads would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 13 thousand crores providing free and uninterrupted movement for the Army and the servicemen who reside in the remote areas of the state. He unveiled the 2-kilometer project of road linking Srinagar with Chauraas bridge under Devprayag constituency with an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore 41 lakh and 36 thousand. He said that once the road is constructed it would assist the students of Garhwal university and help them in cutting down the travel time to university campus at Chauraas.