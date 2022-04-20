Trivendra Rawat Episode: BJP, Cong Are Abs Same—Not A Wee Bit Different From One Another



New Delhi (The Hawk): Trivendra Rawat by resigning from Uttarakhand Chief Ministership 375 days before completion of his term has evinced that in power, BJP=Congress are abs same not a wee bit different from one another although BJP has always maintained that it is totally different from the Congress that always interfere in its CMs' working thereby halting all round progress of the concerned state but now that's so with Uttarakhand as well what with Trivendra-successor will bring in his/her own agenda and sideline Trivendra's mass-useful governmental works as is the common practice in the Congress-ruled state's resulting in mass backwardness of those states in all sectors. Now BJP ruled states are facing the same fate. Of course, first in this series was Meghalaya but it was salvaged perhaps it being small state but in Uttarakhand, bigger and more prominent than Meghalaya, it couldn't be repeated. Had it been delayed any further, there would be defections from the BJP Legislature Party in the state, the BJP MLAs would defect to other parties primarily Congress.



As for Trivendra, he according to records putting straight has done yeoman's good development works in the state but yes, he has not condescended to the yes-men, acolytes, wheelers-dealers, contractors, mafia lobby, brokers, commission agents et al who have always been wanting his scalp like in the case of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, tipped next to go in the ensuing days followed by Goa, Meghalaya, N-E states, etc.

Trivendra of course will maintain his silence and abide by the BJP directives with no qualms of any kind but surely, he has set a precedent that BJP is no different from the Congress howsoever otherwise it may claim itself to be. Vested interests freely rule roost among them dictating them with strict commands to do and don't or be sacrificial goat and face damocle's sword.