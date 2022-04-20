Trivendra Launches Virtual Classes Project

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday launched a project that will connect 500 secondary schools to virtual classrooms and said the schools facing a shortage of teachers would benefit from the new technology.

Virtual classes are attended through video-conferences where students can meet the teacher on a real-time basis and ask questions.

An estimated 1.90 lakh students of 500 government secondary schools would benefit from the project, an official release here said.

Using the platform to interact with students of the schools at the launch, Rawat said, "No technology can replace teachers in an education system but schools with a shortage of teachers will definitely benefit from the new technology." Initially, 150 schools have been connected with the project, which works on a two-way seamless interactivity, and the remaining 350 will be linked with it over the next 15 days, according to the release. — PTI