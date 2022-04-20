Trivendra Inaugurates Suryadhar Lake

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday inaugurated the Suryadhar lake at Doiwala near here, saying it will address the drinking water and irrigational needs of nearly 20 villages around it and is also set to become a major tourist and water sports destination in coming times.

He said farmers of the area will get water from the lake to irrigate their lands for twelve months in a year.

"Besides fulfilling the drinking water and irrigational needs of 18-20 villages, the lake will recharge the water resources in the area and help build a healthy eco-system which will attract migratory birds," Rawat said at the function to mark the inauguration of the ambitious project.

Located at the trijunction of Haridwar, Rishikesh and Dehradun, and endowed with great scenic beauty, the lake is all set to emerge as a major water sports destination for tourists, he said.

The CM spoke of the state government''s plans to organise a water sports festival at the lake either by Makar Sankranti or Basant Panchami next year to showcase the beauty of its surrounding environs. He said building the Song and Jamrani dams, which will save Rs 100 crore at present being spent on buying electricity, is next on his development agenda.

He also highlighted the steps taken by the state government to revive dead rivers like the Rispana and Bindal, saying bathing in the Rispana which flows near the Vidhan Sabha in Dehradun has been one of his cherished dreams.

Built at a cost of Rs 50.25 crore, the Suryadhar lake is 550 metres long, 28 metres wide and 10 metres deep with a capacity of 77,000 cubic metres. —PTI