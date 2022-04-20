Tristan Thompson threatens lawsuit to Sydney Chase over her cheating claims

Washington (US): American basketball player and the father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter - Tristan Thompson has hired a legal team to handle the new cheating allegations from an Instagram model Sydney Chase, whom he calls a liar.

Tristan Thompson took legal action against the podcast on which Sydney Chase claimed she slept with the Boston Celtics player.

The 30-year-old star who has reunited with Khloe Kardashian after the alleged Jordyn Wood cheating case; had his attorney, Marty Singer, fire off a cease and desist letter to Sydney Chase, who recently claimed she got a physical relationship with Tristan since he and Khloe reunited, TMZ reported.

Not only this, but Chase also claimed to have prurient texts from him.

In the letter, obtained by TMZ, Tristan's attorney called Chase's allegations "malicious defamatory fabrications," adding "Mr Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts."





Singer further accused Chase of her allegations that have proved to back up her claims and called her a 'liar'.

"If you will not stop defaming Thompson in the media or online, you do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct," the letter concluded.

According to TMZ, Thompson's attorney also sent a cease and desist letter to Adam22, host of the 'No Jumper' podcast on which Chase initially made the cheating allegations.

Following this, the podcast show has already removed the portion of Chase's interview where she talked about the alleged fling.

Soon after the media tried to reach Chase regarding the legal threat, she denied having received the same and added, "Let this be a lesson to not let anyone no matter the money or fame they have, shut you down or tarnish your name."

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that Tristan and his team are also suspicious of Chase's motives because she is reportedly been shipping a reality TV deal.

—ANI