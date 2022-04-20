Trisha Krishnan to star in 'Aranmanai 2'

Chennai:Actress Trisha Krishnan has been roped in to play the lead in the sequel to recent Tamil blockbuster "Aranmanai". Actor Siddharth is likely to team up with her. "Trisha has joined the team of 'Aranmanai 2'. The sequel will also be directed by Sundar C and Siddharth is most likely to play the male lead," a source from the film's unit told IANS. "Aranmanai" was one of the biggest hits of last year.If Trisha and Siddharth collaborate, it will be their third project together after "Aayutha Ezhuthua and "Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana".Trisha currently has four southern projects in her kitty. IANS