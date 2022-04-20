Trisha Krishnan to get engaged to Varun Manian on January 23, 2015!

The Khatta Meetha actress opened up about her wedding plans on Twitter�. Trisha Krishnan and boyfriend Varun Manian are all set to tie the knot. The southern beauty announced about her engagement via Twitter to all her fans and friends. Trisha tweeted, �To my fans n friends from d media, I will be getting engaged to Varun on the 23 of Jan in a very private ceremony between our families.� Now that we know about the engagement date, we were wondering as to when the cute couple would finally tie the knot? And as if on cue, Trisha clarified the same tweeting, �Pls dont speculate about my wedding date as we have not fixed it as yet. And as always you will hear it from me first when we do.� And before people started talking about the regular norm of actresses taking a break from films after getting married Trisha completely denied anything of that sort. She tweeted, �I have no intentions of quitting films. Infact will be signing two new films soon and looking forward to four of my releases in 2015? so as not to allow any speculation about her leaving filmdom. As fans we couldn�t have been more happy with this announcement and we wish the lovely couple a happy life together.