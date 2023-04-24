Tripura sets up first Crime Branch Police Station for eco offences, drugs cases

Agartala: Monday marked the opening of Tripura's first Crime Branch Police Station (CBPS), which will focus on investigating cases involving economic offences, serious offences, and drug and narcotics-related crimes.

Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan opened the CBPS in Agartala. A spokeswoman for the Tripura police force stated that the CBPS has jurisdiction over the whole state.

After getting approval from legitimate authority, the CBPS would look into economic offences, major crimes, and offences under the Narcotics, Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

There are 83 police stations in Tripura at the moment, 8 of which are exclusively for female officers.—Inputs from Agencies