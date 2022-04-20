Tripura Received Rs 2391.58 Cr Less From XIV Fin Commn

Tripura government has not received a total of Rs 2391.58 Cr in the four financial years of XIV Finance Commission and no amount was received in the last two years under the non-plan head, Deputy Chief Minister and finance Jishnu Dev Varma informed in the state assembly.

He said in order to meet the gap between amount received and committed expenditures, the state government has adopted several measures to improve collection of state's own revenue and in the last budget, an amount of Rs 7734.97 Cr has been kept aside to manage the gap but this amount is not sufficient to meet the committed expenditures.

However, the revenue collection has increased to 25 per cent in the financial year 2018-19 in comparison to the FY 2017-18. All the departments of the state government have been asked to continue austerity drive and to adopt fiscal management. For fund raising through intensive capital infrastructure, the government has formed Tripura Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (TIIFB), said Dev Varma.

Replying to another question of BJP MLA Surajit Datta, he informed the house that debt burden of the state rose to Rs 14,779.52 Cr in the current fiscal, against Rs12904.07 Cr of the last financial year.

He said there are all together 17,900 vacant posts in forty four departments of the government.

However, the process of filling up the vacant posts is time-consuming and the government will take appropriate steps to fill up the vacancies as per clearance from the finance department.