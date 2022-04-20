Tripura Issues Warrant Against CS In Connection With Rs 164 Cr Scam

A sessions court here issued search warrant against retired Tripura

chief secretary and former chairman of Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) Y P Singh in connection with Rs 164 Cr scam of state PWD during 2008-09 following an FIR registered

on October 13 last.

Police have already arrested two other accused in the case-- former PWD minister of left

front government and CPI (M) central committee member Badal Choudhury and retired chief

engineer Sunil Bhowmik but both of them are in hospital now. However, Bhowmik had been in jail custody initially for two days and five days in police remand in two phases till he was admitted to hospital.

Badal Choudhury was initially given bail till October 16 last and when the bail extension was rejected, he eluded police network. Later, when he got admitted to a private hospital with serious health complaints police arrested him on October 21 last. The high court of Tripura listed the hearing of his bail plea on October 30 next.

However, the prosecution advocate yesterday urged the sessions court to issue warrant

against the third accused of the scam the then principal secretary of PWD who was later elevated

to chief secretary and after retirement he had been appointed as Chairman of TPSC for two years. On completin of his tenure he returned to his home town Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

When vigilance started investigating the scam in July this year, Singh was summoned

to appear before the investigator and he had appeared also. After lodging FIR, police had reportedly tried to contact him over phone but could not reach him. Accordingly, they urged the court to issue a warrant against Singh and allow police to search his house and other probable locations.

With the clearance from the court, a team of Tripura Police (Crime Branch), led by DSP Dipankar Das, left for Delhi to arrest Singh. Based on the information that Y P Singh has been residing in New Delhi at present, the police team contacted its Delhi counterpart.

