Tripura has detained seven Rohingyas

Agartala (The Hawk): Police said on Friday that seven Rohingyas, including three women, were apprehended in Tripura after illegally entering India from Bangladesh.

According to the police, the seven Rohingyas abandoned their camps in Bangladesh, entered Tripura at the Sonamura border, and attempted to drive to Assam.

A police spokesman stated, "During a regular check, police apprehended them in Ambassa, Dhalai district, on Thursday night and brought them before a local court on Friday."

Rohingyas are frequently jailed in various northeastern states, as they frequently flee their camps in Jammu, India, and Bangladesh. They are travelling throughout various Indian states, primarily in quest of employment.

Since 2016, more than 860,000 Rohingyas have fled violence in Myanmar and sought refuge in Cox's Bazar, southeast Bangladesh.

