Tripura Advocate General succumbs to Covid-19

Agartala/Kolkata: Veteran lawyer and Tripura's Advocate General Arun Kanti Bhowmik died of Covid-19 early on Saturday in Kolkata, official and family sources said.

Family sources said that Bhowmik, 80, was ailing for quite some time due to his heart disease and was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday.

"He was under medical treatment in two hospitals in Agartala for the past few weeks and was tested Covid-19 negative for two times. Hours after he was admitted to the private hospital in Kolkata, the hospital doctors informed that he was tested for Covid-19 positive," the veteran lawyer's younger brother and a former senior bureaucrat Ajit Bhowmik told IANS from Kolkata.

The body of Bhowmik, also a former member of Tripura assembly and left behind his two sons and wife, was cremated in Kolkata.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Lok Sabha Member Pratima Bhowmik condoled the death.

