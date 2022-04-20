Triple Talaq Victim Critically Injured In Acid Attack In UP

Lucknow: A victim of Triple Talaq going to meet the Supreme Court lawyer to pursue her case was critically injured, when she was attacked with acid by her brother-in-law and his friends on Thursday morning.

The victim was rushed to District Hospital, where SSP Bulundshahr KB Singh, along with the District Magistrate, visited to enquire about the incident and later assured of stern action against the culprits.

Singh later revealed that one Rani was married to Muzamil, hailing from Agauta area of Jauligarh in Bulundhshar, about eight years back.

Just few months after marriage, Muzamil left Rani after giving her divorce through 'triple talaq'. He said that Rani subsequently filed a writ in the Supreme Court, with the help of lawyer Shamina Begum.

Few days back, Muzamil agreed to keep her back on condition of 'Halala' with his brother. This resulted in a heated exchange of words, after which Rani reported the matter to the police.

Mr Singh said on Thursday morning, Shamina Begum reached Bulundshahr and called Rani to meet her near Deputy ganj police outpost so she could lodge a case in the matter.

Mr Singh said that when Rani was on way, her husband's brother, along with his two friends intercepted her and threw acid all over her body, in which she was badly burnt. The victim was rushed to hospital and the matter was informed to the police. Mr Singh said that they registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused, who absconded from their houses.

Meanwhile in a separate case, a woman was torched alive by her neighbour in Unnao, just as the accused suspected that the victim was having illicit relations with her teenage son. According to reports, Reeta, hailing from Hussain Nagar area of Sadar Kotwali in Unnao was suspecting that her teenage son was having relations with her neighbour, identified as Roshni. Both Reeta and Roshni also scuffled over the issue and had hurled abuses on each other.

The matter took an ugly turn on Wednesday evening, when Reeta barged inside Roshni's house and threw kerosene over her and before the victim could do anything, Reeta set her ablaze and escaped. The family members somehow doused the fire and rushed Roshni to District Hospital, from where she was referred to Kanpur Medical College. However, she died on way to Kanpur. The local Unnao police claimed to have recorded her 'dying declaration,' to initiate action in the matter.

Later on the complaint of Roshni's family members, the cops registered a case against Reeta, her son Anshu and her sister Sarita. A hunt has been launched to nab the accused, who have been absconding, since the incident took place. UNI